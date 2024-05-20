Avalanche face hard decisions with Landeskog, Nichushkin in offseason after 2nd round loss to Dallas

DENVER (AP) — The biggest factor in the direction of the Colorado Avalanche’s offseason plans may just hinge on trust. It’s the trust in whether captain Gabriel Landeskog can make a comeback after missing two full seasons with a knee injury. It’s also the trust in whether Valeri Nichushkin can be counted on after leaving in the middle of a second straight postseason for off-the-ice issues. President Joe Sakic and general manager Chris MacFarland face some hard decisions after the Avalanche saw their season come to a halt with a double-overtime home loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the second round.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.