Rescuers say no survivors found at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi

(CNN) — Search and rescue teams that reached the crash site of a helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said they found no survivors, Iranian state news agency IRINN and semi-official news agency Mehr News reported on Monday.

