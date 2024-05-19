Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman, suffering from fever and joint pain, undergoes medical exams
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman will undergo medical checks after suffering from a high temperature and joint pain. The monarch will undergo the examinations Sunday at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The report said: “The treating medical team decided to conduct some examinations to diagnose his health condition and to check on his health.” It did not elaborate further. In April, King Salman entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged.