Ramos homers, Hicks earns 4th win as Giants beat Rockies 4-1 for first series sweep this year

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos hit his second big league home run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 for their first series sweep this season. Jordan Hicks allowed one run and three hits over five innings with no walks as the Giants stretched their winning streak to a season-high four. Sean Hjelle, Luke Jackson, Taylor Rogers and Camilo Doval each pitched a hitless inning to complete a three-hitter. Doval struck out Jake Cave for the final out and remained perfect in eight save chances.

