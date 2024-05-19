French security forces work to regain control of airport highway in violence-scorched New Caledonia
By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press
French security forces are working to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French Pacific archipelago where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. A reopening of the Nouméa-La Tontouta airport could allow stranded tourists to escape from the island where armed clashes, arson, looting and other mayhem have prompted France to impose a state of emergency. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, posting on X, said Sunday that the “major operation” was “aimed at fully regaining control” of the RT1 highway between the capital, Nouméa, and the airport nearly 40 miles to the northwest.