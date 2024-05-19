Climate change impacts millions in India. But as the country votes, some politicians skirt the issue

BEED, India (AP) — Voters in India, from the rain-drenched Himalayas in the north to the sweltering, dry south, are looking for politicians who promise relief, stability and resilience to the wide-ranging and damaging effects of a warming climate. India’s top political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition, the Indian National Congress, have made multiple promises to act on climate damage and reduce emissions of planet-heating gases in their election manifestos. But experts and voters say there has been little talk about climate change on the campaign trail.

