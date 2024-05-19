China sanctions Boeing, two U.S. defense contractors for Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Ministry of Commerce has announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies for their arms sales to Taiwan. The companies include Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security unit, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems. Monday is the day of Taiwan’s presidential inauguration. The move is the latest in a series of sanctions that China has announced in recent years against defense companies for weapons sales to Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers part of its own territory. The likely impact of Beijing’s sanctions on such businesses is unclear since the United States bars most sales of weapons-related technology to China. But some military contractors also have civilian businesses in China.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.