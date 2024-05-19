Here’s what’s happened in the Trump hush money trial, so far

By Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell, Lauren del Valle, Way Mullery, Annette Choi and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been five weeks of the first criminal trial of a former president of the United States, where Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer and lawyer who is at the center of the hush money payment deal, was on the stand all three days this past week, where he implicated Trump in the reimbursement payments at the heart of Manhattan prosecutors’ case. Court adjourned for the week Thursday so Trump could attend his youngest son’s graduation, and Cohen will return Monday for more cross-examination. Cohen is likely to be the last substantive witness to take the stand for the prosecution, and then it will be the defense’s turn to make Trump’s case.

Catch up on the biggest takeaways of “The People of the State of New York v. Donald Trump,” with details of the trial from our reporters inside the courtroom.

