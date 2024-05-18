NBA features two Game 7s Sunday between teams that have experienced both ends of blowouts

DENVER (AP) — There are two Game 7s in the NBA on Sunday. The Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Out East, neither team has won a road game so far. But in the West, the Nuggets won twice in Minneapolis and the Timberwolves won twice in Denver. All four teams playing on Sunday have experienced both ends of blowouts in their respective series. But Michael Malone, coach of the reigning NBA champion Nuggets, fully expects a nail-biter on Sunday.

