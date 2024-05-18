Man suspected of shooting 6-month-old son in hostage standoff near Phoenix apparently killed himself

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting his 6-month-old son multiple times after taking the boy and his mother hostage was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the rubble of a suburban Phoenix home that caught fire during a SWAT standoff. Police in the city of Surprise said the the boy was reported in critical but stable condition at a local hospital Saturday. They said earlier his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The mother escaped Friday with minor injuries and called 911 after she said they had been held captive by the boy’s father for nearly 8 hours.

