Luis Matos hits a 3-run homer and Matt Chapman has 4 hits in Giants’ 14-4 win over Rockies
By ERIC HE
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luis Matos hit a three-run homer and had a career-high six RBIs to continue his hot streak, Matt Chapman went 4 for 4 and scored three runs and the San Francisco Giants used 18 hits to rout the Colorado Rockies. The Giants have won three straight for the first time this season. They were the last team in the majors without a win streak of three or more games. San Francisco has won each of the last seven starts by Kyle Harrison, who allowed three runs in five innings. The Giants knocked Rockies starter Ty Blach out of the game after three innings, tagging him for six runs.