Arango, Gómez each score 2 goals, RSL rallies for 5-3 win over Rapids

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango and Andrés Gómez each scored two goal to help Real Salt Lake rally from a two-goal deficit and beat the Colorado Rapids 5-3. Real Salt Lake (8-2-4) is unbeaten in 10 consecutive games since a 2-1 loss to the Rapids on March 9 and leads the Western Conference with 28 points. Arango, who went into the game tied with Christian Benteke and Luis Suárez, leads MLS with 13 goals this season. Anderson Julio added a stoppage-time goal for RSL. Cole Bassett, Rafael Navarro and Djordje Mihailovic each scored a goal for the Rapids. Navarro has scored in four consecutive games.

