An ultimatum raises pressure on Netanyahu to make postwar plans for Gaza, even as fighting rages

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under mounting pressure from his own War Cabinet and his country’s closest ally over postwar plans for Gaza. That’s even as the war with Hamas shows no sign of ending anytime soon. On Saturday, Benny Gantz, a member of the War Cabinet and Netanyahu’s main political rival, said he would leave the government on June 8 if it did not formulate a new war plan including an international, Arab and Palestinian administration to handle civilian affairs in Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said he would not agree to Israel governing Gaza itself. The United States wants a broader plan including a path to Palestinian statehood.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.