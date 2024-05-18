3 Spaniards were among 6 people killed when gunmen opened fire in central Afghanistan, officials say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban and Spanish officials say three Spanish citizens and three Afghans were killed when gunmen opened fire in central Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Friday evening attack. Seven suspects were arrested at the scene in Bamiyan province, a major tourist area, and an investigation is underway, said Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesman for the interior minister. He said seven other people were wounded. Blame for the attack is likely to fall on the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, a major Taliban rival. The Taliban is seeking to increase the number of tourists coming to the country.

