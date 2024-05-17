Suspected militants bomb a girl’s school overnight in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say suspected militants have bombed a girl’s school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying the structure. However, no one was hurt in the overnight attack. Friday’s attack, which was the second this month in the region, happened in South Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a local police official. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility, but the suspicion is likely to fall on Islamic militants and specifically the Pakistani Taliban, who had previously targeted girl’s schools in the province, saying that women should not be educated.

