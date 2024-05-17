Sexually violent predator sentenced after assault, ‘peeping tom’ incidents near Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A sexually violent predator has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for stalking, robbery, unlawful sexual contact and invasion of privacy.

The sentencing means that after Troy Deck serves 22 years, the Department of Corrections will decide if he's ready to go back into society, and could potentially hold him for life if they deem that to be the right decision. The sentencing also included an outside sentence of 10 years to life of parole.

One victim and survivor, Naomi Bram, spoke out before Deck was sentenced. Deck admitted to breaking into Naomi's home through a window, before stealing a knife and forcibly touching her while threatening her with it. He also stole her phone and left it outside of her home.

Bram said the incident changed her life and took her sense of security.

"Even though I directly interacted with him, I do believe that all these women face the same amount of emotional trauma that I did during the time that he was allowed to run the city of Colorado Springs," Bram said.

Bram went on to say that without her case, Deck might have only faced a few years in prison.

"I mean, even him just being arrested, it wasn't enough until I knew that he was getting a sentence that he deserved," Bram said.