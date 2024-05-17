Security footage appears to show that Alaska man did not raise gun before being killed by police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Security footage posted online raises questions about the Anchorage Police Department’s account of what happened when officers fatally shot a man armed with a long gun earlier this week. In a statement Monday, Anchorage police said four officers who responded to a domestic disturbance began shooting Kristopher Handy outside an apartment complex after he raised a gun toward them. But footage recorded by a neighbor’s security camera early Monday appears to show that Handy did not raise his gun prior to being shot. In a statement Thursday, Police Chief Bianca Cross cautioned against a rush to judgment.

