Murray’s elbow is hurting after early injury and 4-for-18 shooting night in Game 6 flop by Nuggets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Murray failed to make a fadeaway on Denver’s first possession and then tried a floater that spun around the rim and spit out in portending fashion. Neither of those misses hurt the normally smooth-shooting Nuggets point guard like what came next for him on defense in Minnesota in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Murray hurt his right elbow trying to move around a high screen by Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert early in the first quarter of the 110-75 loss in Game 6. He finished 4 for 18 from the floor for 10 points.

