Missouri candidate with ties to the KKK can stay on the Republican ballot, judge rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that a longshot gubernatorial candidate with ties to the Ku Klux Klan can stay on the Republican ticket. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker on Friday ruled against a request by the Missouri GOP to kick Darrell McClanahan off the ballot. While McClanahan disputes being a member of the Ku Klux Klan, he says he was given an honorary one-year membership. He calls himself “pro-white.” The Missouri GOP accepted party dues from McClanahan when he signed up as a candidate to replace Gov. Mike Parson in February. But now GOP party leaders say they don’t want to associate with him because of his views.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.