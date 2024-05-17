Man arrested on assault charges after punching actor Steve Buscemi and another person, New York police say

By Nic F. Anderson, CNN

(CNN) — A man was arrested on assault charges after authorities say he punched two people – including Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi – in separate incidents in New York City, police said.

Clifton Williams, 50, is facing charges of assault in the second degree and assault in the third degree in the two incidents last week, the New York Police Department told CNN in a statement.

The NYPD told CNN Williams allegedly punched Buscemi in the face as the actor was walking in midtown Manhattan last week.

Ten minutes before the incident on May 8, Williams is accused of punching a 22-year-old man about 11 blocks away. The victim’s condition wasn’t clear. Both incidents happened on Third Avenue, police say.

Buscemi was treated for injuries at a hospital after the attack, authorities said.

“EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Bellevue in stable condition for treatment regarding bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye,” the NYPD said about Buscemi’s attack.

The actor’s publicist said Buscemi was “another victim of a random act of violence in the city.” It marked the latest in a string of random attacks across New York City where individuals say they were hit in the face out of nowhere while walking the streets.

Buscemi is OK and he “appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY,” his publicist told CNN in a statement.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told CNN Williams hasn’t been arraigned yet and attorney information was not yet available for him.

Buscemi was born in Brooklyn, New York. He is best known for starring in films such as “Reservoir Dogs” (1992) and “Fargo” (1996), as well as TV series including “Boardwalk Empire” and “30 Rock.”

