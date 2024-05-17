Skip to Content
News

Man arrested after alleged assault on at-risk adult and CSPD officer

David Shook
CSPD
David Shook
By
New
Published 1:22 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday afternoon, May 16, a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer was notified of a fight in front of the City Administration Building.

CSPD said the officer responded and discovered a man was assaulting an at-risk adult.

The officer was able to take the suspect into custody, but when other officers arrived, the suspect became combative and kicked another officer in the chest, the department said.

CSPD said the suspect, identified as 49-year-old David Shook, was arrested for assault on an at-risk adult and attempted assault on a peace officer.

The victim of the assault was treated for minor injuries.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content