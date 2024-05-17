Man arrested after alleged assault on at-risk adult and CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday afternoon, May 16, a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer was notified of a fight in front of the City Administration Building.

CSPD said the officer responded and discovered a man was assaulting an at-risk adult.

The officer was able to take the suspect into custody, but when other officers arrived, the suspect became combative and kicked another officer in the chest, the department said.

CSPD said the suspect, identified as 49-year-old David Shook, was arrested for assault on an at-risk adult and attempted assault on a peace officer.

The victim of the assault was treated for minor injuries.