Last student who helped integrate the University of North Carolina’s undergraduate body has died

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The final surviving member of a trio of African American youths who were the first to desegregate the undergraduate student body at North Carolina’s flagship public university has died. Ralph Frasier died last week in Florida at age 85. Frasier, his older brother LeRoy, and John Lewis Brandon fought successfully against Jim Crow laws when they were able to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1955. They were high school classmates in Durham. Fraser previously recalled the challenges of attending UNC-Chapel in the face of racial hostility. All three ultimately got degrees somewhere else. A memorial service will be held Saturday for Fraser.

