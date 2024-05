Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of Louk’s twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world, bringing to light the scale of the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. The military on Friday identified the other two bodies found as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, Itzhak Gelerenter. Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said all three were killed by Hamas while fleeing the Nova music festival, an outdoor dance party near the Gaza border. The military did not give immediate details on where their bodies were found.

