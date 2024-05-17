Georgia’s prime minister joins tens of thousands in a march to promote ‘family purity’

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s prime minister has joined tens of thousands of people on march through the country’s capital to mark the Day of Family Purity. The event on Friday celebrated so-called traditional family values in Georgia where animosity toward sexual minorities is strong. The march was initiated by the Georgian Orthodox Church in 2013. Observances were also held in more than 20 other cities. Liberal groups have complained that the event coincides with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. The governing Georgian Dream Party introduced a bill in March curtailing LGBTQ rights. The bill if adopted will prohibit sex changes, adoption by same-sex couples and gatherings that could be regarded as promoting same-sex relations.

