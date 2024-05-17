Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, say Alberta RCMP

By Brendan Ellis

Click here for updates on this story

CALGARY, ALBERTA (CTV Network) — An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.

RCMP held a press conference on Friday to share the findings of its investigation, linking a serial sexual offender to the deaths of Patricia McQueen and Eva Dvorak, both 14 years old, Melissa Rehorek, 20, and Barbara MacLean, 19, between 1976 and 1977.

Based on forensic evidence, witness statements and similar fact evidence, Gary Allen Srery, a U.S. citizen born in 1942, is believed to be responsible for the four murders.

Srery died in prison in the United States in 2011.

Police believe he may be responsible for more unsolved homicides and sexual assaults in western Canada.

The Calgary Police Service is expected to unveil further details about their involvement in the landmark case during a press conference on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsCalgary.ca.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca