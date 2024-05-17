Former top Baltimore prosecutor applies for presidential pardon

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby has applied for a presidential pardon ahead of sentencing on her recent perjury and mortgage fraud convictions. According to The Baltimore Sun, the Congressional Black Caucus expressed support for her cause in a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday. Mosby has argued the prosecution was politically motivated. The letter says Mosby submitted her pardon application on Wednesday. Her federal criminal charges stemmed from allegations that Mosby claimed a pandemic-related hardship to make early withdrawals from her retirement account, then used that money for down payments on Florida properties.

