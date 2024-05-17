Fire activity along I-25 & Interquest causing delays Friday, May 17th

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KRDO13) -- Travelers can expect delays this morning (Friday, May 17) as traffic at I-25 and Interquest Parkway is slowing, due to an Amazon truck that caught fire.

The incident happened around 5 a.m., between Exit 156 at Northgate Boulevard and Exit 153 at Interquest Parkway, Mile Point 154, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

As of now, the fire is out and fire trucks have cleared the scene, but the Amazon truck has been completely burned.

One lane is closed going southbound but traffic is still getting through. Northbound traffic is flowing just fine. CDOT is recommending drivers use the Northgate Exit.

No further information about this incident has been released at this time.