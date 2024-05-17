Families of Mexican farmworker bus crash victims mourn the loss of their loved ones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Families are mourning the loss of their loved ones from a bus crash in Florida earlier this week. Officials say eight Mexican farmworkers were killed after 41-year-old Bryan Howard sideswiped a bus carrying about 53 farmworkers, where the bus veered off the road and rolled over. Six of the eight dead have been identified, and the family of victim Manuel Pérez Ríos mourned and recited prayers for the loss of their loved one, who was a father of four and grandfather to four. The bus crash is still under investigation by police.

By STEPHANY MATAT and JOSÉ MARÍA ÁLVAREZ Associated Press

