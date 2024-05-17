Body of Colorado Springs man recovered in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) reported Thursday night that the body of Lucas Macaj had been recovered.

According to RMNP, the body of the 23-year-old from Colorado Springs was found Thursday, May 16 on Mills Glacier, near the base of Lamb's Slide. Park rangers completed an on-scene investigation and he was recovered by helicopter.

A statement from the park said the initial investigation indicates that Macaj took a "significant fall."

Macaj was reported overdue late Sunday night, May 12 after attempting to summit Longs Peak via the Keyhole Route. RMNP said he was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday when he texted a friend to say that he was on the summit. Significant storms moved through high elevations later that afternoon.