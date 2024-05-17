Attorney John Eastman pleads not guilty to felony charges in Arizona’s fake elector case

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorney John Eastman has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, fraud and forgery charges for his role in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Eastman devised a strategy to try to persuade Congress not to certify the election. Among those charged in Arizona’s fake elector case, he is the first person to be arraigned. He made a brief statement outside the courthouse Friday, saying the charges against him should have never been filed. Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday for 12 others, including nine of the 11 Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring Trump had won Arizona.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.