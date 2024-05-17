AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Georgia’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters are heading back to the polls in Georgia, two months after helping Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump secure their parties’ nominations for president. On Tuesday, voters will decide whether Trump’s prosecutor in his election interference trial will keep her job. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis faces challenger Christian Wise Smith in the Democratic primary. Voters also will decide whether the judge in the case keeps his seat. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee faces attorney and radio host Robert Patillo in the nonpartisan race. McAfee is a former prosecutor who was appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.

By MAYA SWEEDLER and ROBERT YOON Associated Press

