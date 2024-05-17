After 12 days, South Africa ends rescue efforts at collapsed building with 33 dead, 19 still missing

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Authorities say an exhaustive rescue operation to find missing construction workers trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in South Africa is ending after nearly two weeks and with 19 people still unaccounted for. At least 33 people have been confirmed dead in the collapse of the unfinished five-story apartment complex in the city of George on the country’s south coast on May 6. The decision announced by the George municipality and its disaster response unit on Friday means rescuers don’t expect to find anyone else alive in the debris and it will change to a recovery and clear-up operation. At least 29 survivors were rescued after the collapse. The tragedy was one of South Africa’s worst building collapses.

