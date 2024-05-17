A murderous romance or frame job? Things to know about Boston’s Karen Read murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — The trial of a woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend is finishing its third week. The highly anticipated trial in Massachusetts involves a woman accused of striking her officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank. Karen Read has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges in the 2022 death of Officer John O’Keefe. The case has garnered national attention because the defense alleges that state and local law enforcement officials framed Read and allowed the real killer to go free. Read has pleaded not guilty.

