Man shoots his 6-month-old baby multiple times at home near Phoenix, but child expected to survive

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot his 6-month-old baby multiple times at a home northwest of Phoenix after taking the infant and its mother captive. Police in the city of Surprise said Friday night the mother escaped with minor injuries and the child suffered serious injuries but was expected to survive. The status of the male suspect remained unknown. Officers went to the home in Surprise on Friday morning in response to a 911 call from the woman who said she and her baby had been held captive for several hours by the child’s father. A standoff ensued and a fire broke out at the residence after the woman escaped.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.