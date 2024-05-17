A man is convicted in Malawi over a TikTok video showing a caricature of the president dancing

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — A man in Malawi has been convicted of insulting President Lazarus Chakwera after posting a TikTok video that shows an animated figure with Chakwera’s face superimposed on it doing some wacky dance moves. Sainani Nkhoma was found guilty by a court on Thursday. It said he had posted the video and insulting comments about Chakwera in a community WhatsApp group. Other members of the WhatsApp group reported Nkhoma and he was arrested. A judge said Nkhoma’s actions were inappropriate and he will be sentenced next week. The judge warned the punishment could be a fine of around $3,500 or six years in prison.

