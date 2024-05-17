A former OpenAI leader says safety has ‘taken a backseat to shiny products’ at the AI company

A former OpenAI leader who resigned from the company earlier this week said on Friday that product safety has “taken a backseat to shiny products” at the influential artificial intelligence company. Jan Leike had ran OpenAI’s “Super Alignment” team alongside a company co-founder who also resigned this week. On Friday, Leike wrote on the social media platform X that he joined the San Francisco-based company because he thought it would be the best place to do AI research. But he says he’s been disagreeing with the company’s leadership about its “core priorities” for some time until they finally reached a breaking point.

