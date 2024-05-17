8 EU members say conditions in Syria should be reassessed to allow voluntary refugee returns

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The governments of eight European Union member states say the situation in Syria should be re-evaluated to allow for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees back to their homeland. In a joint declaration, officials from Austria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Malta and Poland said they agree on a re-assessment that would lead to “more effective ways of handling” Syrian refugees trying to reach European Union countries. The eight countries said the situation in Syria has “considerably evolved,” even though complete political stability hasn’t been achieved. Cyprus has in recent months seen an upsurge of Syrian refugees reaching the island nation primarily from Lebanon aboard rickety boats.

