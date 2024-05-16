Watchdog: EPA’s lead pipe fix sent about $3 billion to states based on unverified data

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency watchdog says the agency distributed about $3 billion to states last year to replace harmful lead pipes based on unverified data. That’s according to an agency inspector general’s memo. It likely means some states got too much money and others got too little. The 2021 infrastructure law allocated $15 billion over five years for states and territories to find and replace lead pipes, which can reduce IQ and mental development in children. The watchdog has found questionable estimates from two states. The report did not name them. The EPA has made adjustments, with Texas and Florida seeing the biggest cuts.

