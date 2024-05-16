The Rev. Billy Graham is immortalized temporally with statue at US Capitol

A statue of the late Rev. Billy Graham has been unveiled at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where it will stand on behalf of his native North Carolina. The bronzed sculpture of the prolific Charlotte-born evangelist was made public during a Thursday ceremony in the Capitol attended by House Speaker Mike Johnson, Gov. Roy Cooper and former Vice President Mike Pence among others. Each state gets two statues that honor notables in their history. Graham replaces one of an early 20th century governor. Graham died in 2018 at age 99. He was also an adviser to presidents and known as “America’s Pastor.”

