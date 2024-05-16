The best fashion at Cannes Film Festival so far

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — The 76th edition of the most fashionable film festival is officially underway, with a slew of directors, actors and writers ready to make their entrance on the hallowed Promenade de la Croisette. This year, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig, “Killers of the Flower Moon” breakout star Lily Gladstone and James Bond actor Eva Green are among the jury members, along with Spanish director Juan Antonion Bayon and Turkish screenwriter Ebru Ceylan.

Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 million passion project, “Megalopolis,” starring Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza is scheduled to debut on the silver screen — along with Mad Max prequel, “Furiosa,” with Anya Taylor-Joy; and another Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone collaboration, “Kind of Kindness,” featuring Hunter Schafer, Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley and Keke Palmer.

The south of France is packed to the hilt with film’s fashion darlings, some of whom have already been out in full force. We’ve seen Gerwig in a hot-off-the-runway Maison Margiela Spring-Summer 2024 sundress, Taylor-Joy in full Dior haute couture and Naomi Campbell enjoying a full circle moment in vintage shimmering Chanel gown she first wore on the runway in 1996. The festival has a well-documented history of standout sartorial moments, and it’s clear this year will be no exception.

