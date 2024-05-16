Some said this old house was haunted – now it’s getting torn down

By Chris Essex

EUGENE, Indiana (WTHI) — A source of contention for one Wabash Valley town is coming down.

You may remember the story we did in 2019 about the house nicknamed “Willows Weep.”

It’s a house in Eugene, Indiana, that caught the attention of national television stations and even movie producers. Paranormal investigators believed the house was haunted.

But the former owners said that wasn’t true and that people were only trying to profit from their family’s tragic story.

Now, the structure is coming down. Neighbors say they’re relieved.

They’re glad the eyesore is gone, and the sightseeing traffic will soon stop.

