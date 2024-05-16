Rainbow paint vandalism on Beaucatcher Mountain rock face under investigation

By Kelly Doty

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after vandals poured a rainbow of paint on the rock face of Beaucatcher Mountain along Interstate 240.

Asheville police say officers responded to a call on Tuesday at around 4:26 p.m. of people pouring paint from the top of the rocks, often called “the cut.” The property belongs to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Photos and videos sent in by Stephen Westervelt show streaks of red, orange, green, purple, yellow, and blue paint cascading from the top of the rock face, nearly reaching the bottom.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.

