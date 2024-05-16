Police arrest man accused of injuring autistic child at Childcare where he works

By Kymmi Amato

Click here for updates on this story

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WFFT) — Fort Wayne police arrested a man accused of injuring an autistic 12-year-old at the childcare he works at.

Police say on August 16, 2023, Sheldon Donald Shearer, 26, who might have been intoxicated when he arrived at work, got into a fight with an autistic 12-year-old.

According to documents, Shearer restrained the victim in a cradle hold with her hands down in front of her, which caused her pain with red marks on her wrists and hands.

According to documents, a co-worker said Shearer and the victim struggled and fell, with him falling on top of the victim.

Documents in the case say other employees noted Shearer had slurred speech and an odor of intoxication.

They attempted to de-escalate the situation, with one co-worker switching the restraint to a two-person hold from the bicep area and Shearer did the same, according to documents.

Witnesses said Shearer injured the child and was subsequently fired.

Police were called to remove Shearer and ban him from the childcare facility.

Police arrested him on Monday.

Shearer was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury person under 14.

By cross-referencing the control number, the facility name, and their website, we see this happened at Child’s Play Plus, 4118 N. Clinton St.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.