Pakistan’s Imran Khan appears via video link before a top court, for 1st time since his sentencing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan has appeared before a top court via video link, his first such appearance since he started serving his sentence for corruption last August. Thursday’s hearing was about Khan’s appeal in another case, dealing with graft laws. His party says he did not get the chance to speak and his appearance was not live-streamed. The case was later adjourned. Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, remains popular even from behind bars but he faces scores of legal cases that he claims are a ploy of his opponents, now in power, from keeping him out of the public eye.

