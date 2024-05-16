Michigan beginning alcohol sales at football games following successful rollouts at its other venues
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Alcohol sales will begin this football season at Michigan Stadium, following a trend of booze being made available at college sports venues across the nation. The Michigan athletic department made the announcement following successful rollouts of alcohol sales at its hockey and basketball arenas. The university’s Board of Regents voted to implement a liquor license at the “Big House” starting with the Aug. 31 opener against Fresno State. According to a survey by The Associated Press of Power Five conference schools and Notre Dame, 55 of 69 sold alcohol in the public areas of their stadiums last season.