Juvenile arrested after incident involving a firearm at Walmart in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to the Walmart on Highway 85 after a caller said two people approached them in the parking lot and pointed a gun at them.

Wednesday night, FPD said the two suspects then entered the Walmart and pulled the gun out inside the store. The Walmart was evacuated while officers secured the area. Two people were taken into custody. No one was injured.

Thursday morning, the FPD provided an update, saying that one of the two people who was taken into custody was released. The other person is a juvenile and no further information will be released about them.