Skip to Content
News

Experts say coral reef bleaching near record level globally because of ‘crazy’ ocean heat

By
Published 12:42 PM

By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer

Scientists say temperatures that have gone “crazy haywire” hot, especially in the Atlantic, are close to making the current global coral bleaching event the worst in history. It’s so bad that scientists are hoping for a few hurricanes to cool things off. Federal meteorologists and coral experts say more than three-fifths — almost 63% — of the world’s coral reefs are badly hurting from a bleaching event that started last year and is still going. That’s nearing the record of 65.7% in 2017. The world’s oceans have been record hot for 13 straight months.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content