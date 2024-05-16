Driver killed in incident at Arizona facility that is being built by a Taiwanese semiconductor giant

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a truck driver has been killed after a tank holding waste material depressurized at a Phoenix facility that is being built for a Taiwanese semiconductor giant. Police say 41-year-old Cesar Anguiano-Guitron was taking waste material away from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant site in a tractor trailer Wednesday. Anguiano-Guitron was inspecting the tank for a potential problem when an uncontrolled pressure release occurred, causing him to be struck by a blunt object and thrown over 20 feet. He died at a hospital from his injuries. TSMC produces nearly all of the leading-edge microchips in the world and plans to eventually do so in the U.S.

