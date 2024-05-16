CSPD investigating domestic situation at Colorado Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD) responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday at an apartment complex shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to CSPD, the situation happened at the Bell Tower Apartments, near Fountain Blvd. and Murray Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries.

CSPD said the suspect had barricaded themselves inside an apartment with a firearm. Tactical units were on scene attempting to take the suspect into custody. No shelter-in-place was ordered.

Shortly after 2 p.m., CSPD said the suspect was in custody and the situation ended peacefully.