Catch up on the day’s stories: Cheap groceries, a polarizing graduation speech, health care cyberattacks

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! First it was the new official portrait of King Charles III that had people seeing red. Now billionaire Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest woman, has raised a ruckus after demanding that an artist’s painting of her be removed from a national gallery exhibition. Take a look at the portrait and decide for yourself.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Bargain shopping: Businesses from McDonald’s to Home Depot are struggling to attract financially strapped customers. Walmart is taking advantage. The largest retailer in the US has always been popular with low and middle-income shoppers, and it’s able to keep grocery prices affordable because of its size and buying power.

2️⃣ Polarizing remarks: Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker set off a firestorm with his comments about women and the LGBTQ community during a college commencement address. Critics were quick to point out that the polarizing remarks are a kick in the face at a time when the league has made progress in attracting new fans — many of them women.

3️⃣ Health care hacks: How safe is your personal information in the hands of companies you do business with? Two recent ransomware attacks are raising red flags, with hospitals and pharmacies unable to function normally. Experts say new regulations are sorely needed in the health care industry.

4️⃣ App addiction: Most kids and teens spend hours and hours each day on social media, and now the European Union is going after the parent company of Facebook and Instagram for failing to protect children. A formal investigation is underway, and Meta could face hefty fines.

5️⃣ Medical residents: Restrictive abortion laws in states across the South and Midwest are prompting medical students to serve their residencies elsewhere. They want to train in states like California and Colorado, where abortion access probably will remain protected.

Watch this

🐍 Uninvited guest: When a snake crashed a wedding in Arizona, the bride’s sister took matters into her own hands. She grabbed the slithering intruder and paused to pose for a photo before escorting it outside.

Top headlines

Trump’s lawyers grill Michael Cohen during tense cross-examination

Texas governor pardons man who was convicted of killing protester at Black Lives Matter rally

Biden takes ‘monumental’ step in reclassifying marijuana as a lower-risk substance

40,000

❗The Dow Jones Industrial Average passed that threshold for the first time today, thanks to an encouraging inflation report.

Check this out

📸 Festival fashion: Actors, writers and directors are dressed to impress for the Cannes Film Festival in southern France. We rounded up all the best looks.

Your health

☀️ Skin cancer: With summer fast approaching, we’re all spending more time outside. Just be careful out there in the sun. Here’s what you need to know about the most common form of cancer in the US.

Looking ahead

🎓 Tomorrow: Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, will graduate from high school in West Palm Beach, Florida. The judge in the former president’s hush money trial in Manhattan agreed to pause the proceedings so Trump can attend.

Good vibes

🌮 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿A tiny taco stand in Mexico City with only four items on the menu just received a coveted Michelin star. “The secret is the simplicity of our taco,” chef Arturo Rivera Martínez said. His taqueria has been around for more than 50 years and only has enough room for a few customers to stand at the counter while they eat.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Read tomorrow morning’s 5 Things for this week’s news quiz! Last week, only 11.4% of readers got a perfect score. Think you can ace it?

💬 What did you like about today’s 5 Things PM? Did we miss anything? Email us: 5ThingsPM@cnn.com

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.